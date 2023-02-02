UPDATE (6:54 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): Fire crews have cleared the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio.

Dispatchers say the fire broke out near 5th and Wine Oak in Ironton.

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Ironton, Ohio.

Fire officials say the fire is around a block away from the Ironton Tribune building.

Lawrence County, Ohio, dispatchers say everyone in the house was able to get out safely.

Dispatchers say the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.