IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Incumbent Sam Cramblit II has won the mayoral runoff election in Ironton.

He beat challenger Amanda Clearly 52.69% to 47.31% on Tuesday.

Earlier in November, incumbent Mayor Sam Cramblit II only received 34.86% of the vote, coming in below the 40% threshold stated in the city’s charter to avoid a runoff. Cramblit and Amanda Clearly, who won 30.21% of the vote, were both vying for the mayorship in Ironton.

Kelly Greco-Smith came in third place, with 15.9% of the vote, followed by Chris Perry, with 10.77%, and Hugh Scott, with 6.68%.