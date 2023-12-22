IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – With just three days left before Christmas, organizations are continuing to give back to their neighbors in need.

City Mission Church in Ironton handed out Christmas baskets Friday morning. Volunteers helped pack the boxes with plenty of food to distribute to those in need this holiday season.

City Mission’s pastor says this is what the holidays are all about.

“I think it just shows the love people have for others. And, of course, this time of year people are more apt to step up, too. But these are just folks who come every year – for years now – and have helped us, because they love the Lord, and they love helping people,” said Jeff Cremeans, City Mission Church pastor.

Volunteers hope this meal helps everyone have a great Christmas.