IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The streets of Ironton, Ohio, embodied the spirit of remembrance as the town wrapped up its 155th annual Memorial Day Parade.

This long lived tradition holds the title of being the longest and most continuous Memorial Day Parade in the nation. Dozens of local organizations, first responders and veterans came out to pay their respects while hundreds of people cheered them on from the sidelines.

“Currently have a son that is serving in the United States Air Force. We support him, too, and all of our soldiers that are active right now. And the ones that’s already served their time and the ones that’s fallen and not come home. You know, it’s great to remember them this way,” said parade attendee Chris Runyon.

This parade is a favorite for those in Lawrence County, Ohio, and the surrounding areas.