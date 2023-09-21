IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Drivers on Wednesday are expressing concerns surrounding new roundabouts that recently opened in Ironton this week. They say the new traffic pattern is causing some confusion and rising concerns about driver safety.

The new roundabouts are being installed near US-52 and State Route 93 and they opened with some restrictions.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they’re designed to make driving through the busy area safer, drivers say recently it’s been difficult getting from “A” to “B.”

“I really don’t think it’s helping out the traffic, I think it’s causing more confusion and more backup,” Ironton resident Lakin Moore says Wednesday evening.

Drivers like Moore say only certain parts of the roundabouts are open. This is because ODOT crews are entering phase three of the project.

Eventually, crews will open the roundabouts completely and reopen all access ramps. Travel lanes on State Route 93 will also be narrowed to only one lane but this is not expected to be completed until Fall 2024.

In the meantime, Moore, who says she’s experienced some close calls in this area, says this is a new experience for everyone and encourages other drivers to be patient and cautious when driving through this area.

“Use defensive driving, because you can do what you’re supposed to do but you need to watch that everyone around you is doing what they’re supposed to do as well,” Moore says describing her personal experience.