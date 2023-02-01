IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK ) — After 26 years with the Ironton Police Department and nearly 45 in law enforcement, Chief Pam Wagner is calling it a career.

Chief Wagner’s last day on the job is Wednesday, February 1.

Since her appointment to the top spot in the city in 2017, she was the city’s first female chief of police and is believed to be the first woman to lead a law enforcement agency in Lawrence County, Ohio.

“I have been truly blessed with a great family and awesome co-workers and it has been the utmost pleasure to serve the citizens of Ironton and Lawrence County,” she told 13 News.

Wagner says she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

An interim police chief will fill her role until the state exam is given in April, Chief Wagner said.