LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Fair continues this week and there’s so much to take in. With rides, livestock shows, food and entertainment all week long, there’s something for people of all ages to enjoy.

“There’s a lot of animal shows, a lot of great company, a lot of grandstand performances and excitement there, and then there’s also the rides, and great food and entertainment,” Lawrence County Fair Princess Kirsten Dome says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Every year, the fair brings in a crowd, but it also takes a lot of work and it doesn’t happen overnight.

Fair Board Member Randy Lambert says all the effort to put together the livestock shows is worth it to shine a light on just how hard members of FFA and 4-H have worked to make sure their animals are ready for the fair.

4-H member Isabella Kurns says they work “super hard all summer, some longer.”

Eli Pratt, also a member of 4-h says, “It’s really important for everyone in the barn. Everyone is bringing their animal that they’ve done a lot of work to, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Good food. fun rides and entertainment, and farm animals as far as the eye can see offer a little something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete list of events this week, click here.