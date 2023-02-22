IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody on murder charges after police say he was found sitting next to a dead woman in an Ironton home.

Ironton Police say that they responded to a possible drug overdose on the 100 block of South 7th St. on Tuesday. They say they knocked on the door several times and saw two people lying on the kitchen floor through a window.

They say they knocked on the kitchen window, and they were told to come in by someone inside the home.

In a press release, IPD says that 58-year-old Joseph Lewis was sitting next to a woman who appeared to have severe injuries.

The woman was later identified as 59-year-old Jeri Crabtree, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Lewis was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held at the Lawrence County Jail.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation should call the Ironton Police Department’s Detective Division at 740-532-5606.