SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — A man is in custody after allegedly vandalizing a South Point, Ohio, funeral home.

The Wallace Family Funeral Home said a man on Thursday caused “significant damage” to the funeral home.

The South Point Police Department told 13 News that the alleged vandal, identified as Adam Pingle, threw large rocks at a digital sign, soaked the carpet inside the funeral home and kicked over a flower pot.

Police estimate the damage to be anywhere from $1,500 to $2,000.