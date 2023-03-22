LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of an August 2022 shooting pleaded guilty in Lawrence County court on Monday.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office says that Jerrino Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was sentenced to 15.5 to 20 years in prison.

On Aug. 23, 2022, Johnson followed a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School along State Rt. 93 and waited until she stopped, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said that the teacher pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center and parked in the gravel lot leading to the walking track.

They said the woman said, as she was sitting in her vehicle, she saw an unknown male approach her vehicle on foot and begin shooting at her with a handgun. She then drove away from the scene as two bullets struck her vehicle, according to authorities. Authorities say one bullet hit the back glass, and the second hit the passenger-side rear fender.

The woman was not injured in the incident.