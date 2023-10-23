LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man on Monday was sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison for recording himself “torturing, abusing, and strangling” a toddler to unconsciousness over seven months, the Lawrence County Prosecutor said.

According to the Lawrence County Prosecutor, Shane Blanton was sentenced to 76 to 81.5 years in prison on four counts of attempted murder and four counts of felonious assault. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 17.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor said Blanton had these files on digital devices and in cloud-based storage. Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said investigators recovered these files.

Prosecuting Attorney Anderson said Blanton’s case was, “among the most difficult and disturbing acts of violence I have ever witnessed.”

“My office is dedicated to serving Lawrence County, particularly children who are often unable to stand up for themselves,” Anderson said.