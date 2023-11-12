SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — A man turned himself him after allegedly setting fire to a house in South Point with the intent to harm those inside Sunday morning.

According to a post on the South Point Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to a house fire on 700 block of 4th Street West and helped remove a female occupant.

James McClary Jr. of South Point turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office an hour after he fled the scene and eluded officers. During his interview, McClary confessed to “setting the home on fire with the intent to cause harm to the occupants,” the release said.

McClary was arrested on “multiple felony counts,” including attempted murder and aggravated arson.

According to the release, the investigation is still ongoing.