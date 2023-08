IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — A man’s body was found in Ironton Tuesday afternoon, the city’s police department says.

The Ironton Police Department says a city employee found the body of a man, later identified as Terren Jenkins, 31, of Ironton, on the riverbank near the North Second Street overpass.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Ironton Police Department at 740-532-5606.