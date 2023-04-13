IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Danny Johnson was sworn in as the new Ironton Police Chief Thursday afternoon by Mayor Sam Cramblit

Johnson has been with the department since 1995 and has worked his way up in the department.

“It’s a culmination of a long career. I’ve been here since 1995, it’s great to know that I can end on a high note and help the city of Ironton,” Chief Johnson said.

He says in his new role as chief he would like to focus on improvements including updating their current bodycam technology to remain as transparent as possible.

He also says his goal is to maintain the safety of the people in Ironton as well as the officers who respond to their calls.