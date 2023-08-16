LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man convicted of murdering his grandfather in Lawrence County, Ohio, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kace Pleasant was accused of killing his own grandfather and wrapping his body in a carpet to hide it last year. He was found guilty today, July 27, 2023, of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Pleasant was indicted in the case in November 2022 and convicted on all counts by a jury on July 27, 2023.

On Oct. 26, 2022, the body of Harold Pleasant was found wrapped in a carpet at a home on South 9th Street in Ironton.

The sanitation department notified authorities and told them that a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck.

Kace Pleasant was taken into custody later the same day in Scioto County, where the sheriff said he fought with a woman as he tried to steal her car.

According to court officials, Pleasant plans to appeal the sentence.