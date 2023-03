SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio Veteran is enjoying his new mortgage-free home.

Former U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Hart received the keys to his new house in South Point on Thursday.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation awarded Hart the home as a part of their Homes4WoundedHeroes program.

Hart joined the Army in 2009 and was wounded in action in Afghanistan in 2011.

Hart received a Purple Heart for his injuries. He has also received a Combat Action Badge.