COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) – A community came together to celebrate a local hero this weekend in Ohio.

Lloyd Richmond is a WWII veteran and the oldest member of the Zoar Baptist Church in Coal Grove, Ohio. He has also just celebrated his 103rd birthday!

His community held the celebration at the church, which is a place that means so much to him. Richmond directed the choir at Zoar Baptist for more than 60 years, and also met his wife there.

He says he wakes up every morning and thanks God for another day, then feeds his cats and goes to meet his his friends at McDonalds for breakfast.