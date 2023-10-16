CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) — Parents and concerned community members are expected to show up to Monday night’s school board after an investigation into a Chesapeake High School staff member was opened.

The staff member was placed on administrative leave back in September. Chesapeake School District Superintendent Doug Hale at the time said they were put on leave due to an investigation into “possible misconduct.” Hale on Monday said the investigation is still ongoing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The name of the person, their position and details leading up to the investigation are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.