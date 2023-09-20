IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Roundabouts near US-52 and State Route 93 in Ironton opened to the public on Tuesday.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, this is not the end of the project. They are entering the third phase of construction.

Photo Courtesy: Ohio Department of Transportation

This means that the roundabouts will be open and all ramps at the interchange will be reopened, but travel lanes on State Route 93 will be narrowed with only one lane of traffic open.

They say the rest of the work that needs to be done includes construction on the center islands and asphalt surface paving.

The estimated interim completion date is scheduled for Fall 2024.