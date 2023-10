LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A 400-foot-tall smokestack in Lawrence County, Ohio, was demolished Friday morning.

According to a press release, the concrete and steel stack was a part of South Point Ethanol in the Point Industrial Park area and was used in the late 1970s and early 80s.

It says the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, which owns the property, is looking to create new sites in the area, including a more than 100-acre site for future industries.