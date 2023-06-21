LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A body found in the Ohio River has been identified as a missing teenager from Ohio.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the body found in April has been positively identified as 15-year-old Darrien Otta.

Deputies say the Ceredo and Kenova police departments in West Virginia responded to the scene of an unidentified male’s body found in the Ohio River in the Twelve Pole Creek area on April 27, 2023. The body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Just over a week before the body was found, the Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report of a runaway juvenile, identified as Darrien Otta, on April 18, 2023. As part of the investigation to locate Darrien, the sheriff’s office says they conducted interviews with his friends, searched the area and woods around his home, and collected information from cell phones while attempting to find Darrien.

After the body was found and sent to the medical examiner’s office in West Virginia, investigators said they reached out to Darrien’s grandmother, who was his guardian, for DNA and also obtained dental records for Darrien.

Investigators were assisted by a forensic odontologist from the with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, who positively identified the body as Darrien on June 21, 2023, the LCSO says. Deputies say the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office found Darrien’s body did not show any signs of foul play.

“I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family of Darrien Otta. You are in our prayers. I would also like to thank the help from the Kenova Police Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for going above and beyond in helping give the family closure,” said Lawrence County, Ohio, Sheriff Jeff Lawless.