PROCTORVILLE, OH (WOWK) — A driver accidentally crashed their car into a house in Proctorville, Ohio, early Saturday morning, the homeowner said.

“Please say a prayer for our family,” Grace Curtis wrote on Facebook. “We woke up at 1 a.m. to our house shaking, people screaming, and a car coming in our living room.”

Curtis said no one in the car or the home was hurt, but the extensive damage to the residence deemed it “unlivable.” She said her family has only been there for six months.

(Photo from Grace K. Curtis)

The family is currently staying in a hotel, Curtis said.

According to Curtis, her family is not sure what caused the crash, but witnesses said the crash was full-force.

“A man said he saw it, and that he had never seen someone go that fast in a neighborhood, and he didn’t brake. Which is also what the fire department noticed,” Curtis said. “He said they had to have been going [over] 60 mph.”

Curtis said her family lives along a non-winding road with a 25 mph speed limit. Neighbors told Curtis that speeding has been a problem for a while in the community.

For now, the Curtis family is shocked but also thankful for many things — their neighbors, their church, the responders involved, and that their young children were unharmed. The family now has a GoFundMe set up by their church.

“Thank God no one in our home was on the couch, and that it was not the first window they hit. That is Ellie’s bedroom,” Curtis said. “We are beyond grateful for our neighbors who took us in for the night, and helped with the children. God has surely blessed us with an amazing community.”

According to Lawrence County 911, Rome Volunteer Fire Department (RVFD) and Emergency Medical Services were at the scene.

13 News reached out to RVFD for more information. Our team will keep you updated if more information is released.