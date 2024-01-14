PEDRO, WV (WOWK) — The man that was shot by an Ohio deputy responding to a domestic situation in the Pedro area Tuesday has died.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless confirmed with 13 News that the man passed away while he was being treated for serious injuries.

The shooting occurred along State Route 93, where Sheriff Lawless previously said the deputy had to shoot while responding to a confrontation between two people.

Lawless told 13 News that the deputy in question has since been put on critical incident leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the situation.