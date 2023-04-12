LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two 14-year-olds were arrested after allegedly stealing a school bus and various technology items from an elementary school in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless told 13 News the two teens left a mental health facility in Lawrence County without permission on Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lawless said a school security officer alerted deputies that the glass on a door at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School was broken.

When viewing video surveillance, deputies said some of the classrooms were “ransacked,” a laptop and an iPad were stolen and fire extinguishers were emptied in the gymnasium.

During the investigation, deputies said they found that a school bus was also stolen.

The bus was found undamaged Saturday evening in Highland County when officers with the Greenfield Police Department reported it was parked in the area, Lawless told 13 News. The iPad and the laptop were also found.

Lawless told 13 News the teens were arrested by the Greenfield Police Department shortly after.

The teens are being held at the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center and are being charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property and vehicle theft charges. More charges could be possible as the investigation continues.

13 News has reached out to the facility and they said it is not common for boys to leave their facility without permission and they tell us that they cannot comment further on this situation.

We have reached out to school officials for comment but have not heard back.