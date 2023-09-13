LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A three-year-old girl drowned in a residential pool after leaving her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, the county sheriff told 13 News.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the girl, whose identity is not being released at this time, was seen going out on the porch and then leaving on a road in the Rome Township area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lawless said deputies, the family and fire crews searched the wooded area around the family’s home. Around a half mile from the family’s home, they saw the child’s aunt carrying the child from an above-ground pool. Cameras there showed the girl get into the pool, but was unable to get out, according to Sheriff Lawless.

Crews began to perform CPR and they were able to get water out of the child’s lungs. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, Sheriff Lawless said.