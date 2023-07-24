LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Opening statements in the trial against a man accused of killing his grandfather and wrapping his body in a carpet to hide it were held on Monday.

A jury was seated and opening statements were made in the trial against Kace Pleasant, the man accused of killing his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold Pleasant, of Ironton.

On Oct. 26, 2022, the body of Harold Pleasant was found wrapped in a carpet at a home on South 9th Street in Ironton.

The sanitation department notified authorities and told them that a man tried to throw away several suspicious bags in their garbage truck.

Kace was taken into custody later the same day in Scioto County, where the sheriff said he fought with a woman as he tried to steal her car.

He is being tried for aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.