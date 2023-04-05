COAL GROVE, OH (WOWK) — The Coal Grove Police Department (CGPD) said a woman faces one felony and multiple misdemeanors after allegedly trying to hit a motorcyclist in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to CGPD, a man told police he was followed and threatened while traveling on State Route 243 on Tuesday. He stated that a known woman allegedly tried to hit his motorcycle with her truck.

CGPD says they obtained video showing Heather Donahoe, 43, in the incident that “endangered the lives of the motorcyclist and other drivers.”

(Video courtesy of Greg Smith)

Officers say they found Donahoe in the 500 block of High Street in Coal Grove.

She was taken to Lawrence County Jail and faces charges of felonious assault and several misdemeanors, according to GCPD.