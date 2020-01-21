Lawrence County, Ohio becomes “2nd amendment sanctuary” county

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – One county in our area officially became a “second amendment sanctuary” county this morning.

All three Lawrence County, Ohio commissioners voted yes on a resolution declaring opposition to any unconstitutional restrictions on gun ownership this morning.

The resolution was started by a gun rights advocacy group, then looked over by an attorney.

The commissioners say this is merely a symbolic gesture and is a non-binding agreement, not a law.

“If there’s a magazine ban or a certain type of weapon restriction, our county will not follow those or abide by those regulations or restrictions, to people who reside in Lawrence County.”

