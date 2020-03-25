Lawrence County, Ohio confirms first COVID-19 case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Lawrence County officials confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 today.

According to a Facebook post, officials say they hoped this day would never come.

“We must stay alert and adhere to the advice and rules of our medical professionals, our Governor, and our President,” the post stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this person and their family as they manage through this virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories