Lawsuit filed in 2019 Dayton mass shooting

DAYTON, OH (WCMH) — A lawsuit has been filed in relation to the August 2019 mass shooting at a Dayton bar that left nine victims dead and 27 people injured.

Brady, a national gun violence prevention organization, and Cooper Elliott, a Columbus law firm, are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to discuss the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the manufacturer of the 100-round magazine used by the shooter.

Claims in the lawsuit against the manufacturer, Kyung Chang Industry USA, Inc., and its related South Korean company, Kyungchang Industry Co., Ltd., include negligence, negligent entrustment, and pubic nuisance.

Brady and Cooper Elliott said they believe this to be the first lawsuit to focus on a magazine manufacturer.

Clients in the lawsuit include families of Dayton victims Derrick Fudge, Lois Oglesby, Logan Turner, and Nicole Warren-Curtis.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 4 outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street in Dayton. Twenty-seven people were injured and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

The suspect was shot and killed by police.