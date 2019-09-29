LeBron James’ high school jersey up for auction

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A sweat-stained jersey LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers wore while playing Ohio high school basketball and during his first Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot as a teenager in 2002 is being auctioned.

The online auction listing says the gold mesh jersey from the NBA star’s days with the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Akron features green lettering with the word “Irish” and number 23, the same number he’d later wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Goldin Auctions says James gave the jersey to its current owner, an unidentified seller who attended the school.

The auction house says 5% of the proceeds will go to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The auction runs until Oct. 19. Early bidding reached $37,000.

