AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A sweat-stained jersey LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers wore while playing Ohio high school basketball and during his first Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot as a teenager in 2002 is being auctioned.
The online auction listing says the gold mesh jersey from the NBA star’s days with the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Akron features green lettering with the word “Irish” and number 23, the same number he’d later wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Goldin Auctions says James gave the jersey to its current owner, an unidentified seller who attended the school.
The auction house says 5% of the proceeds will go to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The auction runs until Oct. 19. Early bidding reached $37,000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- LeBron James’ high school jersey up for auction
- Rocket Boys Festival ends two-decade run in West Virginia
- Four Inmates Escape Gallia County Jail
- Man charged with attempted murder of two paramedics
- Firefighters address multiple house fires in Huntington in short time
- Police: Vinton County Man arrested for endangering children
- Farm in Greenup County destroyed in early morning fire
- Ohio weighs opening highway corridors to broadband projects
- Police: Seized pills in Ohio were fentanyl disguised as oxycodone
- Analysis: Kentucky’s overcrowded jails full of nonviolent offenders