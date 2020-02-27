Closings & Delays
OH Gov. DeWine to discuss Ohio’s preparedness for Coronavirus

Ohio

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the state’s preparedness to limit the potential spread of Coronavirus. 

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:30 pm, in the Critical Care Atrium of MetroHealth in Cleveland.  

DeWine will be joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and other health professionals.  

212 Ohioans under public health supervision after China travel, 20 in Columbus and Franklin Co.

There are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Ohio. 

You can watch the news conference here on nbc4i.com.

