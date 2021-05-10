Local city council discusses first steps towards ‘greener’ living

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — With the current enhanced push to provide a ‘greener’ place to live in the region, a community in the Buckeye State is discussing a new initiative to become more energy efficient.

The Portsmouth City Council is discussing a resolution to take steps to make Portsmouth a greener, more sustainable city.

“Tonight, we’re voting on a resolution on whether or not we’re gonna go forward with joining up with ‘Power a Clean Future Ohio,” says 1st Ward Representative Sean Dunne of the Portsmouth City Council.

‘Power a Clean Future Ohio’ is a non-partisan organization which is committed to reducing carbon emissions throughout Ohio.

This resolution would localize that initiative in Portsmouth:

“To provide an audit of our energy usage, our sources, and the amount that we use,” Dunne says.

The goal is to decrease the city’s carbon footprint by reducing overall energy consumption.

Previously, the council passed a resolution to encourage the use of energy-efficient building materials and sustainable energy sources in building projects.

The audit discussed Monday would be free and Dunne says it’s a step which, if passed, would be a coup for the city.

“We’ll be one of the first cities in Ohio to do that,” Dunne says.

Dunne also says some of the improvements other cities have made through the program include improving street lighting, installing charging stations for electric cars and using more alternative energy—like solar panels.

“I think it’d be a wise idea, and I mean it would save a lot on the tax-paying dollars to pay the utilities and stuff,” says Jamie Gerber, a resident of Portsmouth.

Dunne says the audit will be like a roadmap of how to make Portsmouth more sustainable:

“It’s another example of Portsmouth being a leader in our area, even leading the way with cities bigger than us, and in this area its in the environment and energy usage.”

If passed, a committee will be assembled to work with ‘Power a Clean Future Ohio’ to assess the city’s sustainability.

Dunne also says he believes being a ‘greener’ city will help them attract more tourists to come through—if they need to charge their electric cars for example—and that having more energy options will create jobs for local people in those sectors.

The city council meeting is scheduled for 6:00pm on Monday, May 10th.

