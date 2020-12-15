Local educator chosen for Rio Grande Community College board of trustees

Rio Grande Community College Chair, Mr. Paul Reed (left) with new board member, Christian Scott (right) (Photo Courtesy: University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College)

RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – A long-time educator has been selected for the Rio Grande Community College Board of Trustees. Christan Scott was appointed to the position by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

“We are very excited to have Christian Scott join the RGCC board of Trustees. Christian is a great person and a dedicated community leader who is passionate about educating the future to ensure greater success for the entire region. His perspective will be invaluable as we work to carry out our mission.” Ryan Smith, President of the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, said.

Scott is a life-long Gallia County resident and has been teaching in the Gallipolis City School System for nearly 25 years. He also serves as Pastor at Paint Creek Baptist Church in Gallipolis, OH. Scott graduated from Gallia Academy High School and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.

Scott’s term with the RGCC board runs until 2025.