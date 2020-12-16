Local Ohio mission continues its decades-long tradition of spreading Christmas cheer

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) — Christmas is a little over a week away, and for families in need this time of year is especially challenging—not to mention living through it during a pandemic.

However, one local Ohio mission is gearing up to help those families, and their children, have a very merry Christmas.

The City Welfare Mission in Ironton, Ohio has been helping the community for over 75 years. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

For more than 75 years, the City Welfare Mission in Ironton, Ohio has been extending a helping hand to their community—and this year’s COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t about to stop that tradition.

Here, the magic of the holiday season is alive and well.

“This is the toys that we’ve collected through the year and bought to help the kids come next week!” Jim Cremeans, assistant director, City Welfare Mission

It’s been an ‘all hands on deck’ situation.

“Well, Santa’s elves that work in the toys, there’s not many of the them, there may be six to ten of them believe it or not that filled all these orders.” Jim Cremeans, assistant director, City Welfare Mission

The mission is now working hard to assemble the boxes of toys hundreds of children. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

It’s a tall order.

“We’ve probably got about 600 children this year that are signed up for toys and probably over 400 families for food this year.” Jim Cremeans, assistant director, City Welfare Mission

Jim Cremeans says the need is always great this time of year, but this year has been especially bad for people.

“We’ve seen it since the COVID, you know, especially with people needing things with loss of jobs or laid off at this time, it’s been rough on a lot of people. Jim Cremeans, assistant director, City Welfare Mission

Cremeans says none of the toy and food giveaways would even be possible without the continued support of his community.

Cremeans says the toy and food giveaways would not be possible without the help of community donations. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

It’s why people like Woody White even come from Kentucky to donate here.

“This place has been famous for years for delivering toys to kids at Christmas and families, those that have less, and that’s a good thing to know and put in your vocabulary! Well this is a good place to bring em!” Woody White, Boyd County, KY resident

The toy donations will be going to children in Lawrence County, Ohio. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“If it was wasn’t for the community helping us, I dont know if we could do it.” Jim Cremeans, assistant director, City Welfare Mission

The City Welfare Mission is still accepting donations of toys through to the middle of next week, and is looking for donations of food as well to help bring a little more joy to families this Christmas.

For more information about the City Welfare Mission, visit their website here.

