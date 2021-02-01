Looming winter weather causes Ohioans to take precautions

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — A winter storm blowing through the northeast is leaving road crews and locals in Ohio preparing for potential snowfall and ice to come.

The conditions in southeastern Ohio were mainly wet and cold today…🥶but that hasn't stopped folks in Lawrence County from preparing for the worst. More tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/EFTyrwcbPD — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) February 1, 2021

The weather in Lawrence County, Ohio, was a mix of rain and light snow flurries throughout the day Monday.

The roadways remained wet, but the mild weather hasn’t stopped some from gearing up for worse contingencies.

“It’s been cold, and people are smart. I think they’re getting ready for it a little better.” Jim Hacker, owner, Iron City Hardware

Rusty Robinson pulls a shovel down off it’s display. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

“It’s getting more worse than what it was in the last several years. We’ve had more snow this year than probably the last two or three years.” Rusty Robinson, Lawrence County resident

Throughout the day, drivers only saw wet roads, but the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is still on alert in case the situation were to worsen.

“They’re watching the forecast, looking at the accumulations, how much of the county it’s going to cover, and then they plan from there.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

McGuire warns drivers should still be cautious when the temperature is so close to freezing—even if the roads look fine.

“You might be running down the road and the pavements are wet, clean, you’re not having any issues with traction, and then all of a sudden there’s an overpass that’s frosted over.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

Some local residents are concerned about the roads and sidewalks:

“It’s gonna be dangerous, it’s gonna be bad. It could cause a lot of wrecks.” Della Williams, Ironton resident

Those from out of town, however, were not quite as nervous about the meager accumulation.

“I mean, where I’m at they already have like almost two feet of snow so this is like nothing, this isn’t even cold to me.” Carrington Booth, Lorain, Ohio, resident

No matter the outlook, people are still making sure they are well-prepared no matter what comes.

Jim Hacker, the owner of Iron City Hardware, says people have been coming in for specific things ahead of this winter storm.

“On a day like this, salt, shovels and sleds; we always call it the three S day…and then pipes start freezing and that’s when we get a little busy replacing those.” Jim Hacker, owner, Iron City Hardware

Even if southeastern Ohio doesn’t see a lot of snow accumulation, McGuire still wants drivers to remember:

“Don’t crowd the plow.” Matt McGuire, public information officer, ODOT District 9

ODOT says they have not been able to pre-treat the roads due to the wet conditions, but will continue to monitor them as the wintry weather continues.

