Lordstown Motors breaks out Endurance chassis to plow snow

LORDSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors put out a new video on their Facebook page Tuesday, showing off the inner workings of the Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

The video shows the chassis of the Endurance with a cage mounted on top and a snowplow on the front.

In the post, they say, “True 4-wheel drive through any terrain. We’re plowing forward toward the world’s first EV pickup.”

The truck plowed through inches of snow in the Lordstown Motors parking lot, picking up speed as it went.