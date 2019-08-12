Love for Lemonade stand raises thousands for children of shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Love for lemonade is what three children were serving at South Park in Dayton.

Angela Bailey, says she was explaining the tragic mass shooting in Dayton to her elementary school aged son Brennan. Brennan is a student at Rivers Edge Montessori school, a school that the children of Lois Oglesby and Monica Brickhouse also attended. When Brennan found the close connection, his mother says that he asked her if he could hold a lemonade stand to raise money.

“So I asked the Southpark Community to use the gazebo and it kind of just took off from there,” explained Bailey.

Brennan was joined by his sister Erin and friend, Mark Carter at the Love for Lemonade stand. The trio raised more than $2,750 in one day and more promised donations are pouring in.

Bailey says all of the proceeds will go to benefit the children of Oglesby and Brickhouse.