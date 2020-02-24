Magistrate fired after denying protection order to woman

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A county magistrate in Ohio has been fired after she denied a protection order for a woman who was killed less than a week later.
The Mansfield News Journal reports Richland County domestic relations court magistrate Sharon May was fired on Friday.
Gaberien Clevenger filed for a protection order against her estranged husband, Alec Blair, on Jan. 22. She was stabbed to death on Feb. 10, five days after May denied the order.
Blair was charged with murder in her death. A message seeking comment was left for Blair’s attorney.
A Richard County domestic relations judge says she found there was “no error of law” in the magistrate’s decision.
