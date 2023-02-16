UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16): According to the New Boston Police Department, one lane of Rt. 52 westbound has reopened.

They say that Portsmouth Water Works was able to shut off the main source of the break.

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK)– A major water main break on Route 52 has shut down all westbound lanes.

According to the New Boston Police Department, the break happened around 9:30 a.m. The location of the break is next to the Walmart, inside the village limits.

According to New Boston Councilman Ryan Ottney, as of now water service is temporarily off and will resume once the break has been repaired.

Courtesy: New Boston Councilman Ryan Ottney

This is a developing story, and we will update as new information becomes available.