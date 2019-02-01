Man accused of raping 8-year-old in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Lucasville man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping an eight-year-old girl.

According to Pike County Sheriff Reader, Travis Martin, 38, was arrested and charged with rape, a first-degree felony.

Investigators said the victim has been abused since November 2018.

“This is one of the most egregious things a child can go through and as fathers and mothers ourselves, this case was pushed to the top of our priority list so this young girl’s abuse did not have to go on any longer,” said Reader in a news release.

Reader and a team of deputies kept Martin’s home under surveillance and arrested him as he pulled in the driveway. He was arrested without incident.

According to Reader, additional charges may be pending.

Martin is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to Reader, Martin is a convicted felon who is currently under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority. In 2016, he was sentenced to four years in prison for burglary and aggravated robbery. He was released in June of 2018.