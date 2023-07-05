COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl will plead guilty to the crime.

Gerson Fuentes, 28, will plead to one counts of rape of a child under 10 and one count of rape in Franklin County court Wednesday afternoon, a year after the girl’s out-of-state abortion made national headlines. Fuentes originally pleaded not guilty after being arrested last July. Police claimed he confessed twice to the assaults.

The prosecution and defense have recommended a combined sentence of life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 to 30 years, Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer said at the hearing. Fuentes will be a lifetime registered sex offender upon release.

The story gained national attention when, in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturning national protection of abortion rights, the victim was taken across state lines because of questions about whether she could not legally obtain an abortion in Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost — who initially questioned early reporting on the 10-year-old’s out-of-state travels during an appearance on FOX News — joined anti-abortion groups in arguing that the 10-year-old would have been eligible for an abortion in Ohio because of the “substantial harm” exception in the state’s “heartbeat bill.”

Meyer said that he consulted with the victim’s mother before finalizing the plea agreement, adding that she “is not objecting” to the plea or recommended sentence.

Fuentes is not a U.S. citizen and may be subject to deportation.