Man accused of threatening Ohio Jewish center indicted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A man who authorities say held a gun while recording a threatening video about an Ohio Jewish center faces formal charges.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Friday said James Reardon, of New Middletown, has been indicted on one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
New Middletown police contacted the FBI in August about the Instagram video, which included sirens, screams, gunshot sounds and the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The video was tagged to the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.
A submachine gun, AR-15 rifle and Nazi memorabilia were found during a search of Reardon’s home. One of Reardon’s attorneys declined to comment Friday.
