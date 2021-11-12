Man arrested after 4-hour standoff with law enforcement in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a standoff with police in the Village of Jacksonville in Athens County, Ohio, according to a release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, November 10, Athens County deputies responded to 6th Street in Jacksonville for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies found that the victim had fled the scene. The victim told deputies that 54-year-old Craig A. Cooper had made threats of homicide, suicide and suicide by cop and that he said he would not leave his home alive.

Large amounts of weapons and ammunition were believed to be in the home.

According to the release, patrol units told Mr. Cooper to exit the home multiple times, and the Athens County Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene.

Crisis negotiators spoke with Mr. Cooper on the phone and tried to convince him to leave the home, and police say that he made threats to law enforcement, threats to commit suicide and threats to force law enforcement to shoot him.

After almost four hours of negotiation attempts, SRT deployed less-lethal gas munitions into the home to try to get Mr. Cooper to exit. SRT then entered the home and arrested Cooper without incident.

The release says that Mr. Cooper was treated by Athens County EMS and then transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. He was then taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and he was charged with domestic violence, having weapons under disability, felonious assault and kidnapping.

Mr. Cooper may also face a federal firearms charge. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.