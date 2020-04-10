Live Now
Man arrested for pointing gun, threatening Easter Bunny

Ohio
MIDDLEBOURNE, OH (AP) – Authorities say felony charges are pending against a man who brandished a gun and threatened an Easter Bunny waving to motorists from an Ohio interstate overpass.

The Daily Jeffersonian reports the 49-year-old man was arrested shortly making the threat Wednesday afternoon in Middlebourne in Guernsey County. Sheriff’s deputies found the suspect and another man in a camouflage-painted pickup truck near Interstate 70.

Deputies seized a .22-caliber handgun and an open 12-pack of beer as evidence. The suspect was taken to a medical facility after jail officials refused to book him because of an elevated temperature.

