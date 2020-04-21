Man arrested on aggravated menacing charges in Meigs County, OH

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One man has been arrested aggravated menacing charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during a search warrant in Meigs County.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia – Meigs obtained the search warrant after a joint investigation with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Task Force Agents were assisted by Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley in preparing the search warrant.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says At approximately 11:15 PM on April 20th, Sheriff Wood, task force agents, Meigs County deputies Middleport Police Department officers served the warrant at a home on Township Road in Albany, Ohio around 11:15 p.m April, 20. Wood says as officers breached a door, they were met by a male subject pointing a firearm at the officers. The man was taken into custody after being ordered to drop the firearm and eight other subjects were detained until the search warrant was completed.

Wood says task force agents seized methamphetamines, a firearm, and digital scales from the residence during the search of the premises.

Police say Adrian Wade Jr., 36, of Albany, Ohio was arrested on Aggravated Menacing charges, a felony of the fifth degree, for pointing a loaded firearm at officers as the warrant was being served. Wood says once the investigation is complete, task force agents will consult with Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley for additional charges on Wade as well as several other subjects at the home during the search warrant.

