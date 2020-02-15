Man convicted of punching, killing inmate at Ohio prison

MANSFIELD, OH (News Journal) — An inmate has been convicted of punching and killing another inmate at an Ohio prison.

The Manfield News Journal reports a Richland County jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before finding 24-year-old Tyree Carter guilty of murder and other charges in the August 2017 death of Michael Dodgens.

Trial testimony revealed that a gang leader who had accused Dodgens of snitching on him promised Carter $100 and a promotion within the gang to carry out a “hit” on Dodgens.

Carter’s attorney declined to comment.

Carter faces as many as 15 additional years in prison at sentencing Tuesday.