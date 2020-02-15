Man convicted of punching, killing inmate at Ohio prison

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, OH (News Journal) — An inmate has been convicted of punching and killing another inmate at an Ohio prison.

The Manfield News Journal reports a Richland County jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before finding 24-year-old Tyree Carter guilty of murder and other charges in the August 2017 death of Michael Dodgens.

Trial testimony revealed that a gang leader who had accused Dodgens of snitching on him promised Carter $100 and a promotion within the gang to carry out a “hit” on Dodgens.

Carter’s attorney declined to comment.

Carter faces as many as 15 additional years in prison at sentencing Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events