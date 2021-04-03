Countdown to Tax Day
Man dead after lawnmower crash in Ohio

Ohio

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Ohio man is dead after a lawnmower crashes into a creek in Lawrence County Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers say Gary L. Pancake, 60, of Willow Wood, was operating a Craftsman riding lawn mower southbound on County Road 64 when the lawnmower drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned in a creek in Mason Township.

Pancake was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

