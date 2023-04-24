LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said he was stabbed during a fight at a rental cabin Sunday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call on Sullivan Road for a man possibly being stabbed. When medics arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was flown to Grant Medical Center for treatment but was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office did not release the man’s identity.

Hocking County deputies investigating the scene discovered that the suspect may have fled the area immediately after the stabbing happened, possibly heading to Fairfield County.

Shortly after being contacted by Hocking County, Fairfield County Sheriff’s Deputies made contact with a man and a woman who are persons of interest in the case. According to Hocking County, no arrests have been made.

The Franklin County Coroner will be performing an autopsy on the victim.

In addition to the Hocking County and Fairfield County sheriff’s offices, Hocking County EMS and the Hocking County Prosecutor’s Office helped out in the case.