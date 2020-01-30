Man dead after stand-off with police officers in Athens County

HOCKINGPORT, Ohio, (WOWK) – The Athens County Sherriff’s Office says a man has died after officers returned fire during a stand-off at his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife in Hockingport around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020. Deputies met with the wife on State Route 124 and accompanied her to her husband on Jetstar Drive in Hockingport.

Sheriff Rodney Smith says that deputies went into the home with the woman to retrieve her property. The suspect pointed a firearm towards them, at which time, deputies got the woman out of the home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called out to the scene around 9:00 pm.

Deputies say negotiation specialists attempted negotiations for several hours with the suspect in hopes that he would peacefully come out of the home. During the time of the negotiations, the suspect became increasingly agitated, firing numerous gunshots in the direction of law enforcement officers and the surrounding homes.

The sheriff’s office says that despite trying to negotiate and using gas inside the home, deputies returned fire after the suspect fired multiple shots at officers. The suspect died from a gunshot wound in the return fire.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says they are not releasing any further information at this time.

